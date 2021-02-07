Metro did not report victim complaints for years, OIG reports

The complaints include robbery, sexual offenses, kidnapping and other major crimes, according to the report.

WASHINGTON — A new report from Metro's Office of the Inspector General shows major failings by WMATA Transit Police.

The report states that police did not investigate thousands of victim complaints over the last several years. According to the report, the complaints include robbery, sexual offenses, kidnapping and other major crimes.

Metro Transit Police could only provide, "minimal documentation" for about half of the more than 3,000 complaints between 2010 to 2017.

WMATA officials released a statement stating that since 2017, Metro Transit Police have implemented several new initiatives for the criminal investigation division, including requiring an automated record-keeping system and even changing some leadership positions.

Read the full statement below:

"Since 2017, Metro Transit Police has implemented a number of initiatives for the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), including adopting new policies and procedures, mandating the use of an automated record-keeping system, and creating a new case management process, in addition to changing leadership. Today, cases are investigated by detectives in accordance with standard operating procedures that are similar to those used by peers in surrounding jurisdictions. Additionally, Metro Transit Police management conducts reviews of all CID cases on a regular, recurring basis. Metro Transit Police has and continues to follow up on the cases noted in the report."

Congressman Gerry Connolly, Chairman of the House Government Operations subcommittee, also released the following statement in response to the OIG's findings:

“These are shocking findings by the WMATA IG that undermine faith in the Metro Transit Police Department to respond to credible rider complaints about criminal and unsafe behavior. The safety of riders is paramount, and the MTPD is either seized by that mission or they are not. Despite the attempted whitewashing of the WMATA IG’s findings, I would note that the MTPD does acknowledge that it has yet to complete its long-running internal audit of these undocumented and open cases. I welcome the commitment by the MTPD to finally complete its report on the matter and urge them to act with the utmost urgency to follow through on potentially unaddressed complaints.