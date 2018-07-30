WASHINGTON - D.C. officials are giving an update Monday in the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson. This comes two weeks after a group of masked men opened fire on a crowd, killing the would-be fifth grader.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham and public safety officials held a news conference regarding the shooting.

RELATED: ‘They some cowards’ | Mother of 10-year-old killed by masked men wants justice

On July 16, Makiyah was killed when four masked men jumped out of a car and shot into a crowd at Clay Terrace in Northeast D.C. The little girl had just stepped out of the house that summer evening, home from the pool about to go to the ice cream truck.

Makiyah was laid to rest last week.

RELATED: Funeral for 10-year-old murdered in DC was ‘fit for a princess’

© 2018 WUSA