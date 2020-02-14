WASHINGTON — An officer and a man were injured after a shootout in the Petworth area of Northwest D.C. shortly after a separate shootout between a man and officers in Chinatown, police sad.

Officers were called at 5:47 p.m. to the 4200 block of 7th Street NW after receiving a reports of a shooting, police said.

Arriving officers found an armed man. The man and at least one of the officers were involved in a shootout, officials said.

The suspect and an officer were hit by the gunfire. They were each taken to a hospital.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was treated for a graze wound and released. The suspect is in custody and remains at a hospital, being treated for his injuries. His current condition was not yet made available.

The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The 4100 block of 7th Street remained shut down Friday morning while police continue their investigation into the shooting.

Less than an hour before the incident in Petworth, D.C. police officers were involved in another separate shooting incident with a man suspected of killing another man near the National Portrait Gallery, police said.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, D.C. police officers, who heard the shots, chased the suspected shooter on foot, police said. The pursuit ended in the 700 block of 10th St., NW, where there was a shootout between the shooter and at least two officers, police said.

Police said the suspect was shot in the hand but was able to make it to the 1000 block of H Street, NW where he was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

