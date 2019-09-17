WASHINGTON — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southeast, D.C.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Savannah Terrace. Police confirm one officer has been shot and is currently in stable condition.
Officers say there is a possibility that a suspect has also been shot and an active barricade at the scene at this time.
It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.
Community members have reported a heavy police presence in the area including police in SWAT gear and helmets.
Police are still investigating and are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.
