WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A police trial board is recommending the police officer at the center of a controversial DC Police shooting be fired, Mayor Muriel Bowser reported Friday.

DC Officer Brian Trainer shot and killed Terrence Sterling two and a half years ago.

#breaking: @MayorBowser reports that police trial board recommended that Officer Brian Trainer be terminated in connection with shooting death of #TerrenceSterling 9/11/2016. Officer's attorney tells me they will appeal @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/nTB9WZohbO — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) May 11, 2018

Last month, the officer was fighting to keep his job in the department at a trial board hearing.

Trainer's attorney said they will appeal.

