WASHINGTON -- Two people, including an officer and a civilian have minor injuries after an MPD cruiser and another car collided early Wednesday morning in Northwest D.C.

The crash happened at the intersection of New York Ave at Bladensburg Rd., when the two cars collided head on. It is not clear at this time what caused the crash, however police said the officer was not in a pursuit at the time of the incident.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

