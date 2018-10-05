An off-duty DC Police offer is on administrative leave after shooting and killing a man.

According to witnesses, 24-year-old D’Quan Young was shot numerous times after he and the off-duty officer got into some kind of argument.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2500 block of 15th Street NE. The victim’s friend Andy Williams was at the Brentwood Recreation Center for a softball practice with his children with the shots rang out.

RELATED: Off-duty officer shoots, kills man in NE DC

"He (the officers) unloaded one clip and changed clips and unloaded again. He had a duffel bag and squared up on him, like what? Quan must of tried to run because that’s when we heard the shots,” he recalled.

Young’s family lives about five blocks away.

“We heard it like it wouldn’t stop for a long time,” recalled his sister Monica Woods. “My son came down and said 'Quan got shot' and started crying.”

“He was running for his life at that point and this man was still shooting at that kid, “ said Williams. “You’re an officer at some point your compassion should kick in, like that’s a human being. I don’t know what took place. I know Quan had a gun on him. He’s been victimized a lot. He’s been shot twice. You tell him 'freeze, get your hands up.' You draw your weapon, if he tries to engage you, OK then, you shoot him but you taking cover and shooting like some street stuff.”

"He's got a daughter, a 4-year-old and how are we going to explain it to her? A cop is someone she’s supposed to look up to and feel as though she can run to him to protect her,” cried his sister. “A cop killed her father. Like how do you explain that do a 4-year-old?”

Police were supposed give reporters an update on Thursday but a spokesperson said internal affairs investigators had not spoken with the officer in question.

The officer has less than 10 years on the force.

© 2018 WUSA