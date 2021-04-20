Man stabbed multiple times in Northwest DC, police say

The stabbing happened near 4th and Kennedy Street, NW

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday morning in Northwest D.C.

The stabbing happened just before 12:30 a.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene near 4th and Kennedy Street NW, and found the man with stab wounds.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, but his condition is not known at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. They have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.