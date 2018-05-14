This Mother's Day has been tough for dozens of families who live in a Northwest apartment complex.

They claim their apartments have been filled with this sewage and the water was turned off.

A DC water representative said they did not get notified about the sewer backup until May 10th. That is about two days after the tenants said it started.

"We have to suffer." said Leary Bowser. "We don't have nowhere to take our family for Mother's Day and our kids."

Bowser lives at the Fort View apartments. It is a building where many apartments are rented to people who do not make a lot of money.

Bowser is disabled and struggles to get around. Lately, it has been the worst.

"Nobody is helping us," exclaimed Bowser. "DC water should be penalized for taking their time."

The tenants said they have not had running water since the sewage backed up into their apartments. They said it is the worst that it has ever been but sadly it has happened before.

"It started on Tuesday afternoon but it's been going on off and on for 8 or 9 months now," said Shanette Payne.

Payne said the property managers -- Eagle Point -- have been putting her up in a hotel. She lives in the basement. Every time this happens, she gets most of the damage.

The building manager turned off the water during the repairs.

DC water said they had 5 visits the past few months.

All were about the same kind of backup. They say it was because the sewer line was clogged up with fats, oils, grease and baby wipes. They said nothing is wrong with the actual sewer lines and it is on the property managers - Eagle Point - to help the tenants.

Still, the tenants said they are not blaming the property manager. They said they are mad this keeps happening and it seems DC water takes too long to help.

WUSA9 reached out to Eagle Point. They have not called back as of Sunday. The water was turned back on Sunday evening.

DC water representatives said the plan is to go back in the next few days to remove the blockage.

