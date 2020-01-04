WASHINGTON — CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported a Howard University nurse died from COVID-19. The cause of death has not been verified by Howard University, a university spokesperson said.

Howard University said Wednesday a nurse long affiliated with the school’s hospital has died, according to a family member.

A Howard spokesperson said the nurse’s cause of death has not been verified.

The nurse’s name has not been released.

Howard University released a statement addressing the death:

HOWARD UNIVERSITY FULL STATEMENT

"Howard University Hospital leadership was informed by a family member that one of our nurses who was affiliated with the Howard University Hospital for many years passed away at another local hospital. Our condolences go out to the family. At this time, we cannot verify the cause of his death.

Howard University Hospital has increased efforts to ensure the safety of all of our health care workers, including supplying masks and other PPE as appropriate. We are continuing to protect our patients and health care workers by rapidly identifying and isolating patients with suspected COVID-19 in secure units. Currently, we are testing patients with appropriate symptoms and we are testing staff who may have had potential exposures and symptoms as provided by CDC and DC DOH guidelines so we can continue to provide the best care possible. Like healthcare organizations around the country, we are working diligently to expand our testing capabilities with the resources made available to us.

Our hospital leadership is engaged in daily planning and discussion with the District of Columbia Hospital Association (DCHA), Adventist HealthCare, D.C. Health and other healthcare entities to review our pandemic protocols and provide guidance and communication to hospital staff to ensure we can continue to deliver the highest level of care to all patients and their families.

We remain humbled and in deep gratitude of all our doctors, nurses, and staff who everyday are exemplifying our guiding principles of excellence, truth, and service. So please join us in praying for our doctors, nurses and staff on the front lines."

