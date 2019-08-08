WASHINGTON — There's a new trend on Twitter that has people making both friends, and enemies.

The "number neighbor" challenge is circulating social media, Twitter specifically. People are texting their phone number, but with a different last digit than theirs.

Some people are receiving wholesome responses from their number neighbors.

RELATED: Elementary schooler's 'I will be your friend' shirt brightens up first day of school

Others, not so much.

Some are starting "number neighbor block parties," which might be taking this trend just a little too far.

RELATED: Beyoncé Vogue portrait added to Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Some people aren't even getting responses.

While others just don't seem to get the concept.

So if you get a text from someone saying they're your, "number neighbor," never fear. But maybe respond something funny -- it could end up on Twitter.