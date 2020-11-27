Two shot, one dead in Northwest DC Thanksgiving Day shooting

Police say they found two people shot in a Connecticut Avenue, NW, apartment. One man did not survive.

WASHINGTON — Two people were found shot in a Northwest D.C. apartment on Connecticut Avenue on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the other man did not survive.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. First responders found a man inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, identified as 39-year-old Edward Pearson of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release Friday.

Another man, who has not been identified by police, was found shot in the hallway. The surviving victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made in the case, and homicide detectives are still investigating to find out what happened, and what led up to the deadly shooting.

Shooting in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW. No Lookout. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2020