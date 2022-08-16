Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store

Firefighters believe the store filled with smoke because of an electrical fire.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the responding firefighters and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe the fire was sparked by an electrical issue in a light fixture.

The fire did not extend beyond the first-floor store, firefighters said.