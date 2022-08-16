x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store

Firefighters believe the store filled with smoke because of an electrical fire.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the responding firefighters and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe the fire was sparked by an electrical issue in a light fixture.

The fire did not extend beyond the first-floor store, firefighters said. 

Neighbors at the scene told WUSA9 that Loyal Companion is an important part of their community. It's not clear how much damage was caused by the blaze, or when the shop can reopen.

RELATED: Solution for flooding on Rhode Island Ave. NE in DC may not come until 2023

RELATED: Golden Retriever stolen in DC found safe, reunited with owner

RELATED: Virginia shelters working to find home for 4,000 beagles rescued from research facility

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out