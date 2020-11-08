Double shooting in Northwest DC leaves teen dead

A reward has been offered for information on the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Authorities are investigating a double shooting Monday night that left left a 17-year-old dead and another victim injured.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest, police said.

Responding officers arrived to find a 17-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen has been identified as Taijhon Wyatt, Jr. of Northeast, D.C.

A second victim was shot in the back, police said. That victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Alert: Double shooting at 9th & Kennedy Street NW. Lookout for: Silver Toyota Corolla. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 11, 2020

Just a few hours later, D.C. Police responded to two separate shooting incidents in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. Both shootings happened around 2 a.m.

One man was injured in a shooting on Evans Road, and three people, including a juvenile girl, were hurt on Congress Street. All the victims were located conscious and breathing before they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said 11 gunshots were heard in the area at the time of the shooting. One of the bullets struck a window and an HVAC system at 1369 Congress Street.