Two men killed in separate Northeast DC shootings

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed overnight Friday in separate shootings in Northeast D.C., according to police.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's 6th District were called to the 800 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast, just before 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A woman victim was also found shot, police said.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Rose of Southeast D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified female victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.

A second shooting was reported less than two hours later, at around 12:43 a.m., in the 700 block of 51st Street, Northeast.

Responding officers found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified the victim was 49-year-old Stephen Magruder of Northeast, D.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings, and suspect information was not made available.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.