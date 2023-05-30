Rowhome collapses in Northeast DC

Firefighters said one person was able to get out of the boarded-up rowhome safely.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Firefighters are investigating after a rowhome in Northeast D.C. collapsed Monday evening. DC Fire and EMS crews said it appeared to be a structural issue.

Firefighters responded to the incident in the 1100 block of Neal Street Northeast, near the Gallaudet University campus, just after 7 p.m. on Monday. Responding crews found the back of a two-story middle rowhouse. Crews said the building was boarded up. One person was able to get out of the building and told firefighters no one else was inside.

The DC Fire Department's Cave-in Task Force was called to the scene to conduct a further evaluation of the rowhome as well as surrounding buildings. Investigators found no impact to any adjacent homes, and no injuries were reported as a result of the collapse.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collapse.

This collapse comes weeks after Mayor Muriel Bowser appointed a new Acting Director of the Department of Buildings (DOB).