One hospitalized after being rescued from DC house fire

Six people were displaced, according to firefighters.

WASHINGTON — One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS fire crews were called to the 3000 block of 16th Street Northeast for a report of a fire. Once on scene, crews found a three-story single-family home with smoke coming from the third floor.

Firefighters said they rescued a person from the third floor of the home, and were quickly able to bring the flames under control.

The victim rescued from the third floor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to firefighters.

Crews said the Red Cross was notified and six people were displaced by the blaze.