x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

One hospitalized after being rescued from DC house fire

Six people were displaced, according to firefighters.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS fire crews were called to the 3000 block of 16th Street Northeast for a report of a fire. Once on scene, crews found a three-story single-family home with smoke coming from the third floor.

Firefighters said they rescued a person from the third floor of the home, and were quickly able to bring the flames under control.

The victim rescued from the third floor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to firefighters. 

Crews said the Red Cross was notified and six people were displaced by the blaze.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

RELATED: DC Fire: Man injured after vacant row home collapses in Northwest

RELATED: Family tragedy after tree falls on Annapolis home

RELATED: Multiple Ashburn houses hit by bullets in the middle of the night, community concerned

RELATED: DC Police say parachute landing at Nationals game triggered evacuation of US Capitol

RELATED: Fire leaves 48 people homeless, causes more than $4 million in damages, officials say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.