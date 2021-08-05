Boil water advisory in effect for some Northeast DC neighborhoods, DC Water says

Impacted areas include the neighborhoods of Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park.

WASHINGTON — Some neighborhoods in Northeast D.C. are under a boil water advisory Thursday, which authorities anticipate could last until Saturday.

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) issued the advisory after a temporary loss of pressure late afternoon Wednesday. DC Water says customers should not drink or cook with their water without boiling it first if they are in the impacted area, which includes the neighborhoods of Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park. The impact area is generally:

East of North Capitol Street

West of Eastern Avenue

South of New Hampshire Avenue

North of New York Avenue

DC Water has a 24-hour hotline set up for customers to determine if they are in the impacted area of the advisory at 202-612-3400. Customers can also search their address in this interactive map to see if they're in the impacted area:

DC Water said the advisory is precautionary in the impacted area since the water may be unsafe due to water of unknown quality in the localized area of the system.

The advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing confirms water is safe to drink. DC Water anticipates this will be on Saturday, August 7.

Customers in the impacted area should:

• Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.

• Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

• Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

• Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

• Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Preparing and cooking food

• Washing fruits and vegetables

• Preparing infant formula

• Making ice

• Giving water to pets

DC Water said home filtering devices should not be used in place of boiling water.

On Wednesday, DC Water crews closed valves in the area of 13th Street and Spring Road NW because of a leak on a 36-inch transmission line. Shortly after that, crews received a number of calls from customers in Northeast DC who were experiencing low or no water pressure.

Officials said the system pressure was restored within an hour and service was fully restored, but due to the loss of pressure, it may have been possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system.

Ingesting contaminated water can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.