WASHINGTON -- Normal service has returned to the Green and Yellow lines after an unauthorized person was on the tracks at Gallery Place.

A WUSA9 employee was at the Metro station at the time of the incident and said he heard yelling inside of the station. He saw a man either jump or fall down from the level above the Yellow and Green lines track. He also said that he heard a loud bang.

Green/Yellow Line: Expect residual delays in both directions following an unauthorized person on the tracks at Gallery Place. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 25, 2018

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

