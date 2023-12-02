NORAD air defense exercise in DC area scheduled for early Tuesday

The exercise known as Falcon Virgo is happening on Feb. 14 from midnight to 2:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — If you spot some fighter jets or Coast Guard helicopters in the sky over D.C. late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, do not be alarmed. It is only a drill.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will conduct exercise Falcon Virgo, a life-fly air defense exercise on Tuesday, Feb. 14, between midnight and 2:30 a.m. in the National Capital Region.

Under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, aircraft participating in the exercise include U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter, U.S. Army C-12 aircraft, and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft.

Some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 2,500 feet and may be visible from the ground. If weather prevents these regularly scheduled flights, the exercise is scheduled to commence the next day at the same time, NORAD said in a press release.

NORAD says these types of exercises are routine, and are conducted with various scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responses to unknown aircraft.

All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled. Falcon Virgo is a routine exercise in support of Operation Noble Eagle. ONE is the assigned mission to NORAD to conduct aerospace warning and control for North America.