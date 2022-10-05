No water and no answers, say Northwest DC tenants

Tenants at the Allegro Apartments say their water was shut off without warning early Monday morning.

WASHINGTON — Residents living at an apartment building in Northwest D.C. say they haven't had water for several days now.

It's beyond inconvenient and far from what they pay for, people in the high-end apartment building say.

"It's a disaster. It's a mess," said tenant Ben Godman.

Since Monday at 7 a.m. dozens people at the Allegro Apartments on 14th Street Northwest say they've had no running water.

"I pay a lot of money to live here. And I haven't had water for going on almost 40 hours," said one tenant who didn't want to give his name.

"It smells real bad in our apartment because...what do you do?" said Katie Norton who lives with her family in the building.

People here say not only are there families with children, but a lot of older folks living here, too.

"I take care of my elderly father who's disabled," said Krystal Brooks. "Monday was his bath day, and he didn't get a bath."

Tenants say the word around the building is something broke during scheduled maintenance. Except for multiple emails with broken promises about when the water will be back on, they say they can't get answers from the management company Buzzuto.

"I don't even know who's working on it or what they're doing. They won't tell us anything," said Godman.

Inside the apartment building, the staff was seen handing out bottles of water but people here say that is just not enough to get life back to normal.

"Hotel accommodations would be nice," said Brooks.

While they wait for water, some say they have been encouraged to see neighbors helping each other.

"Pretty cordial and neighborly sharing and trying to get through it," one man said of his neighbors. "The front desk people are doing the best they can. It's not their their fault either."

WUSA9 reached out to Buzzuto, the management company. So far, the company has not called back with any answers.