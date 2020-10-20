DC protest sparks conversation on police brutality in Nigeria

Several hundred protesters marched peacefully down Wisconsin Avenue to fight against police brutality for family and friends in Nigeria.

WASHINGTON — A protest against police brutality in Nigeria was held near American University in Northwest, D.C. Sunday as several hundred protesters marched peacefully down Wisconsin Avenue.

The group expressed frustration over a special policing unit in Nigeria called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that came under fire recently when a video surfaced showing a citizen being killed by the Nigerian police force.

SARS was founded in 1992 to fight theft, robbery and gun crimes. Their focus was supposed to be on persons committing criminal acts against others using force. But protesters at the consulate Sunday said members of the current police unit are "out of control."