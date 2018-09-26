WASHINGTON -- When DC Fire and city leaders proclaimed, everyone was rescued from a burning apartment building last week, one DC woman knew something wasn’t adding up.

Angela Brunson posted the following on Facebook:

“My Uncle lives in the building. I’m looking for him with no success. I just left Greenleaf recreation center where I was told the residence were being transported to and I wasn’t success there either. Please keep my Uncle and the residences in prayer.”

Brunson said she rushed to the scene after hearing about the fire at Arthur Capper Senior Apartments and checked nearby shelters and hospitals, in search of her 74-year-old Uncle, Raymond Holton.

“I knew that something was wrong. I just knew something was wrong because I hadn't seen him,” said Brunson.

She waited for Holton to show up since she was told repeatedly by first responders, the more than 160 seniors living in the building made it out.

“I said how do you know everyone made it out the building? Did you all go knock on the doors and open these people's apartment units to make sure everyone made it out? They said yes,” said Brunson.

Holton was discovered Monday, five days later, by engineers inspecting the building.

He’s still in the hospital recovering.

DC Fire and city leaders claim, they were provided bad information about current residents by the building's manager, Edgewood management.

Holton is in good spirits according to Brunson. She said her uncle knew he'd be rescued because Holton could still hear the crews outside working.

Now, they just want answers.

“No one showed great concern like, he's really missing,” said Brunson.

As of Tuesday night, Edgewood Management has not responded to questions about last week’s fire.

Cadaver dogs are searching the charred and vacant property to make sure no one else was left behind.

