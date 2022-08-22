Here's where football fans can find their teams in DC

Here's where you'll find like-minded football fans around the District.

WASHINGTON — The new NFL season is kicking off. With so many transplants calling D.C. home, some fans may be wondering where they can see their favorite team play this year.

Lots of people weighed in during a lengthy discussion on Reddit pointing to where football fans can find their people and hang out with fans of their favorite teams. Some teams are still missing from the list, but here's the list as it stands now.

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Exiles makes a point of being an official Bills Backers Bar on its website.

"We show every game with sound on all of our televisions and giant projector screen in our upstairs bar, with plenty of tables and bar stools for all. With a free raffle at halftime and again at the end of the game, Labatt's and Molson bucket specials, and discounts on wings and Canadian whiskey, you'd be a damn fool not to watch the games with us."

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Come drink cheap beer in a dark bar and watch preseason Bears on a beautiful Saturday afternoon (it sounds worse all typed out but trust us it's going to be great!) Game on at 1pm. pic.twitter.com/h2Ux8O3IB1 — Ivy and Coney (@ivyandconey) August 13, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals

The #DCJungle is Back! Sunday is the first watch party of the preseason with @Bengals v @Giants in New York. Kickoff is 7 pm. We can't wait to see what this season will bring. #WhoDey! PS Can't wait until Sunday? Happy Hour starts in 30 minutes. Happy Weekend! #BengalsNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/3oJwJtXGp6 — Bottom Line (@BottomLineDC) August 19, 2022

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Billed as Where DC Watches Sports since 2004, Reddit users say those looking for a taste of the Mile High City can find it at PQST.

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Hamilton's has been the home of Lambeau on the Hill -- the oldest and largest organized gathering of Green Bay Packer fans in Washington, D.C. -- since 2011. The bar's website promises gameday specials for Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers games.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins

Solly's was longtime home away from home for Dolphins fans, but The Admiral Dupont Circle may be taking that mantel. According to a Dolphins fan club group, The Admiral may be the new home beginning in 2022.

New England Patriots

The official game watch bar for the New England Patriots. "We play game sound for all Patriots games and do our best to show as many NFL games as possible on a first requested basis. Game Day food and drink specials are available from open until 9 p.m. on Sundays," the bar's website says.

New Orleans Saints

Little Miss Whiskey's says they show all New Orleans Saints games and ONLY New Orleans Saints games.

New York Giants

New York Jets

The Irish Channel is your home for the New York Jets, New York Islanders, and the Tottenham Hotspurs, if English football thing.

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Town Tavern is home for the 49ers faithful in D.C.

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

The Blaguard ... But really, any bar is a Commanders bar in D.C.