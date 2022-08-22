x
DC

Here's where football fans can find their teams in DC

Here's where you'll find like-minded football fans around the District.

WASHINGTON — The new NFL season is kicking off. With so many transplants calling D.C. home, some fans may be wondering where they can see their favorite team play this year.

Lots of people weighed in during a lengthy discussion on Reddit pointing to where football fans can find their people and hang out with fans of their favorite teams. Some teams are still missing from the list, but here's the list as it stands now.

Baltimore Ravens

Free State Bar

Buffalo Bills

Exiles

Exiles makes a point of being an official Bills Backers Bar on its website. 

"We show every game with sound on all of our televisions and giant projector screen in our upstairs bar, with plenty of tables and bar stools for all. With a free raffle at halftime and again at the end of the game, Labatt's and Molson bucket specials, and discounts on wings and Canadian whiskey, you'd be a damn fool not to watch the games with us."

Carolina Panthers

Mission Navy Yard

Chicago Bears

Ivy and Coney

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bottom Line

Cleveland Browns

Yard House

Denver Broncos

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Billed as Where DC Watches Sports since 2004, Reddit users say those looking for a taste of the Mile High City can find it at PQST.

Detroit Lions

Midlands

Green Bay Packers

Hamilton's

Hamilton's has been the home of Lambeau on the Hill -- the oldest and largest organized gathering of Green Bay Packer fans in Washington, D.C. -- since 2011. The bar's website promises gameday specials for Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers games. 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Thirsty Crow

Kansas City Chiefs

Blackfinn DC

Las Vegas Raiders

Stoney's on P

Miami Dolphins

Solly's was longtime home away from home for Dolphins fans, but The Admiral Dupont Circle may be taking that mantel. According to a Dolphins fan club group, The Admiral may be the new home beginning in 2022.

New England Patriots

Proper 21

The official game watch bar for the New England Patriots. "We play game sound for all Patriots games and do our best to show as many NFL games as possible on a first requested basis. Game Day food and drink specials are available from open until 9 p.m. on Sundays," the bar's website says. 

New Orleans Saints

Little Miss Whiskey's 

Little Miss Whiskey's says they show all New Orleans Saints games and ONLY New Orleans Saints games.

New York Giants

Nanny O'Briens

New York Jets

Irish Channel

The Irish Channel is your home for the New York Jets, New York Islanders, and the Tottenham Hotspurs, if English football thing.

Philadelphia Eagles

Boundary Stone

Pittsburgh Steelers

Johnny Pistolas

San Francisco 49ers

Town Tavern

Town Tavern is home for the 49ers faithful in D.C.

Seattle Seahawks

Red Bear Brewing Company

Tennessee Titans

Lou's City Tavern

Washington Commanders

The Blaguard ... But really, any bar is a Commanders bar in D.C.

Jade Womack with Clockout DC created a handy info graphic.

