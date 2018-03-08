WASHINGTON -- A "Fake News" shirt being sold at the Newseum has been pulled after journalists across social media called for its removal.

"We made a mistake and we apologize. A free press is an essential part of our democracy and journalists are not the enemy of the people," the Newseum wrote in a press release Saturday.

We have removed the "You Are Very Fake News" t-shirts from the gift shop and online. We made a mistake and we apologize. A free press is an essential part of our democracy and journalists are not the enemy of the people. https://t.co/eLXa9t646g — Newseum (@Newseum) August 4, 2018

This comes after journalists wrote that the shirt, which read "You are Very Fake News," was seemingly inconsistent with the beliefs of the museum.

“This t-shirt doesn’t belong anywhere. It particularly doesn’t belong at the @Newseum, a place that celebrates journalism and has the First Amendment etched in stone outside its building,” said Matt Viser of the Boston Globe.

This t-shirt doesn’t belong anywhere. It particularly doesn’t belong at the @Newseum, a place that celebrates journalism and has the First Amendment etched in stone outside its building. https://t.co/7ecmjcGOyq pic.twitter.com/AhEgRVA7wE — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 3, 2018

Politico's Jake Sherman called it "embarrassing."

Where we are: the ⁦@Newseum⁩ is selling “fake news” t shirts. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Fv86Uhvik7 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 3, 2018

The shirt seemed to quote then-President-elect Donald Trump to CNN’s Jim Acosta: You are fake news.

It was being sold for $19.97.

Poynter, a global instructor in journalism, originally pointed out the merchandise and printed the Newseum’s mission, which is “to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment.”

According to Poynter, they reached out to the Newseum on the shirt which wrote back, “As a nonpartisan organization, people with differing viewpoints feel comfortable visiting the Newseum, and one of our greatest strengths is that we’re champions not only of a free press but also of free speech.”

Several people, including Poytner, also noted the Make America Great Again gear available in the gift shop.

However, on Saturday, the Newseum wrote they had no plans to remove that merchandise.

"We’ve historically made all types of political merchandise available for our guests to purchase. That has included former and current presidential slogans and imagery and merchandise from all political parties. We continue to do so in celebration of freedom of speech," they wrote.

The Newseum features several exhibits meant to educate visitors about the news, First Amendment and more. One exhibit honors and remembers journalists killed doing their jobs. Others show reporting on events such as 9/11.

