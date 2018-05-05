President Donald J. Trump’s proposed military parade will celebrate the American democratic order now “under threat” from Russia and China, according to a new description of the plans published by the House Armed Services Committee.

The 300-word statement written within the summary of the new National Defense Authorization Act highlights the parade as one of the top items of the pending legislation.

Facing criticism for potentially mirroring military parades of authoritarian regimes, the proposal backed by House Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.), now critically singles out Russia and China.

A rationale for planning the parade seeks to counter the influence of the two countries, in addition to commemorating a century of American sacrifices on Veterans Day.

“Those sacrifices eventually built and secured a world order that raised living standards around the globe,” the summary states.

“However, this global order is increasingly under threat from competitors like Russia and China.”

The new details also address criticism that a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House could slow the Defense Department’s ability to restore military readiness.

“The chairman’s proposal prohibits the use of operational units or equipment in the parade if the Secretary of Defense believes such use will hamper readiness.”

A hearing on the overall legislation allocating $717 billion in defense dollars for fiscal year 2019 is now set for Wednesday.

The timing of the parade would commemorate the centenary of the World War I armistice. The revised proposal also warns opponents of the idea, describing dissent as offensive to the nation’s veterans.

“Honoring those who have served our nation over the past 100 years, including those who served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, should not be a political matter,” the statement reads.

“Veterans of those conflicts did not let politics stand in the way of their service to the country. No political interest or concern should stand in the way of expressing the country’s gratitude and respect.”

Some Democratic lawmakers contend the parade would constitute a wasteful use of tax dollars and border on braggadocio.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina urged caution, counseling against an event that dwarfs displays of geopolitical rivals.

“The idea of saying ‘thank you’ through a parade makes sense,” Graham said. “The idea of showing muscle through a parade, I think, is counter to what we're about and would actually be a sign of weakness, not strength.”

The president pursued the idea of an American military parade after attending Bastille Day celebrations in Paris last year. Washington D.C. has not seen a major military parade since the end of the Gulf War in June 1991.

