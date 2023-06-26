New 'nighttime courtesy' allows Metrobus riders to be dropped off between bus stops

Customers now have the option to get off between bus stops along the route between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., if the bus driver deems it safe to do so.

WASHINGTON — Nighttime Metrobus riders will now be able to get dropped off between bus stops along the route as part of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) near "courtesy stops."

According to WMATA, the courtesy stops will put customer safety first during times of day when it is darkest outside.

Customers now have the option to get off between bus stops along the route between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., if the bus driver deems it safe to do so. If the requested stop is approved, the bus will pull over to the curb and allow the rider to exit.

Stops will not be permitted if it is not safe to get off, such as along busy highways, at or approaching intersections, or in areas without a curb or place of safety.

“The safety of every customer is important to us and for those traveling alone at night, having the option of a courtesy stop will provide an additional sense of security,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “It’s a small but meaningful measure, along with the added value that comes with your peace of mind.”

The courtesy stops are modeled after similar programs across the country, such as in Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Austin, Texas.

Riders who wish to request a stop must let the driver know in order to see if it is possible. Courtesy stops will be allowed on all regular route Metrobuses, however, courtesy stops cannot be accommodated on Limited-Stop and Express Metrobus routes.

