New legislation aims to crack down on drunk driving in DC

The bill would bring stronger enforcement against DUI offenses and reckless drivers.

WASHINGTON — New legislation introduced Monday aims to reduce dangerous driving while holding reckless or impaired drivers more accountable in the District.

The bill is named the Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility (STEER) Amendment Act of 2023 and was introduced by DC Councilmember Charles Allen for Ward 6, two days after a 5-year-old girl and her father were hit by an alleged drunk driver while walking to the pool.

According to Allen, the bill would improve street safety in three areas:

Enhanced booting, towing and impounding of offenders' vehicles based on repeat or serious traffic violations in a six-month window.

New authority for the Office of the Attorney General to bring civil suits against drivers or the vehicles themselves.

Stronger and more streamlined license revocation procedures for repeat DUI offenders.

“No matter where you live in the District, not a day goes by without a driver recklessly speeding with little regard for pedestrians, cyclists, or other drivers. Our current accountability tools are failing to change behavior or save lives,” said Councilmember Allen. “Driving on our roads is a privilege, and there should be serious, effective, and timely consequences when a driver breaks the law – especially repeatedly."

Allen also said the bill would bring stronger enforcement against DUI offenses:

Upon conviction of a third driving under the influence offense within 5 years, the sentencing judge must order the DMV to suspend the defendant’s driver’s license

Requires that a judge order the suspension of a person’s driver’s license upon any charge of negligent vehicular homicide while their criminal case is pending

The proposed legislation also seeks to change the definition of reckless driving, to any driver caught going 20+mph over the speed limit and expands the definition of aggravated reckless driving.

Allen serves as the chair of the Council's Committee on Transportation and the Environment and has oversight of the District’s traffic laws, DDOT, and DMV. He says the bill will focus hold repeat offenders more accountable.

"It’s also equitable: just because you can pay your ticket doesn’t mean you’re a safer driver," he said. "We want to offer second chances to people who try to follow the rules, regardless of their ability to pay, but go after those who think they can get away with endangering others.”

Councilmember Allen previously held a public hearing on traffic enforcement in May, and the new legislation builds on the Committee’s oversight of the DMV following that hearing, focusing on gaps in the District’s system for revoking licenses for anyone convicted of a DUI.

