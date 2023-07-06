DC DMV announces new 'uniquely DC' driver licenses

The DMV will roll out newly designed driver's license and identification card look starting July 17.

WASHINGTON — The DC Department of Motor Vehicles announced the roll out of newly designed driver licenses and identification cards starting July 17. Drivers will receive the new "uniquely D.C." cards when they apply for or renew their driver's license or identification card.

In a statement, the DMV said the new designs will display vibrant colors and feature iconic D.C. landmarks and imagery, from the cherry blossoms to a Wood Thrush bird and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

The design also comes with new security features to make it more difficult to counterfeit fake cards and protect residents from identify theft.

“The Bowser administration continues to work on protecting D.C. residents in myriad ways, with this being one of them,” said Director Gabriel Robinson. “We wanted to ensure that our D.C. credentials are one of the most secure in the nation."

The District is one of many jurisdictions in North America that are using Thales' Group 100% polycarbonate cards that the company says are more secure and sustainable. The cards will also have a Multiple Laser Image feature that is difficult to replicate.

Previous versions of driver's licenses and identification cards are still valid until they expire. Drivers will then receive a temporary paper license or ID that is valid for 45 days and the new credential will be mailed within 10-15 business days from issuance. Drivers that meet certain requirements can renew online, but new applicants should visit a DC DMV Service Center.

To apply for a new card, visit the DC DMV website for more information on how to apply, what documents are needed and required fees.