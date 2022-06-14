Report reveals over 1,000 complaints of DC police's uses of force in 2021

The report found that 92% of all of the times officers claimed to have used force involved Black community members in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — D.C's Office of Police Complaints (OPC) recently released its fifth report on complaints against the Metropolitan Police Department.

The report revealed that among the 827 complaints that were made in 2021 to the OPC, there were 1,263 allegations of misconduct by D.C. police officers. Harassment made up 50% of the allegations in 2021 with language/conduct being the second most reported offense making up 24% of the allegations.

The 41-page report outlined data describing the leading causes of complaints in comparison to past years. The new report found that 1,042 officers reported using force which the OPC says is a 5% decrease from 2020, however, current data shows a 64% increase from 2013 when only 636 officers reported using force.

Twenty-four D.C. police officers reported that they intentionally shot their gun in 21 instances, with one of those being towards an animal. OPC says that out of the 20 reported gun discharges, 18 of those involved Black men, two incidents involved white men and five community members were injured in total.

The report found that 92% of all of the uses of force involved Black community members in 2021. Four percent of the uses of force involved white community members in 2021 and Hispanic community members made up 4%.

Fourteen percent of the people that were reported as the subjects of uses of force complaints were women whereas men made up 84% of those complaints. Additionally, the report found that 60% of people who filed instances of force were between the ages of 18 and 34.

Most of the complaints were filed from Black community members toward Black police officers in the District. However, white, male and young officers were reported to use force at a substantially higher rate, according to a press release from the OPC.

Complaints from Black community members towards Black police officers made up 35% of the complaints from 2021. Complaints from Black community members towards white police officers made up 28% of the complaints that same year.

The OPC uncovered additional information regarding repeated complaints from community members about officers. The report revealed that 61 D.C. police officers had three or more complaints, 54% of those officers had reportedly been on the force for five years or less. Data shows that 95% of these officers were men with 44% being white, 31% being Black and 18% being Hispanic. Asian officers in this instance made up less than 10%.