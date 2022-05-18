New DC proposal would create more green space in Ward 8

WASHINGTON — A proposal for new green space in Ward 8 is currently in the works.
The proposal is for a wooded nature trail called Shepherd Parkway. The trail would be 3.6 miles and rated as challenging for local hikers.
"Starting at LeBaum Street in the north, it would cross Malcolm X Avenue, South Capitol Street, Chesapeake Street, and Blue Plains Drive before terminating at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center on Joliet Street SW.," according to Ward 8 Woods; a grassroots nonprofit organization.
The organization works to "rejuvenate and enhance the beauty, ecological health, and public enjoyment of the more than 500 acres of forest in the Ward 8," the nonprofit stated.
