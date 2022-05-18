New DC proposal would create more green space in Ward 8

The proposal would create a new wooded nature trail for residents and visitors.

WASHINGTON — A proposal for new green space in Ward 8 is currently in the works.

The proposal is for a wooded nature trail called Shepherd Parkway. The trail would be 3.6 miles and rated as challenging for local hikers.

"Starting at LeBaum Street in the north, it would cross Malcolm X Avenue, South Capitol Street, Chesapeake Street, and Blue Plains Drive before terminating at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center on Joliet Street SW.," according to Ward 8 Woods; a grassroots nonprofit organization.