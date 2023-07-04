How to get $25,000 to become a cop in DC

The increased hiring bonuses for new recruits will start on April 24.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that new police recruits will receive up to $25,000 as a hiring bonus. The increase aims to help the department reach the goal of 4,000 sworn officers.

During the Friday announcement, Bowser said the hiring bonus will show officers that they are supported in D.C.

“We are proud to have a police department that represents and reflects our community, and we will continue our focus on growing MPD so that we have the officers we need to have a strong presence in the community, to make and close cases, and to respond quickly to emergencies," Bowser said.

Recruits to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will be given bonuses in two payments. The first installment will be $15,000 which will be paid as a hiring bonus and the rest will be given upon completion of the police academy.

New officers will have the opportunity to make more than $80,000 in their first year, with the two bonuses included.

The bonus payments are funded by a year-end surplus from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget due to current full-time employee vacancies.

On top of the bonuses, MPD will continue to offer a $6,000 housing assistance incentive to help recruits achieve affordable housing.

“Our vision for the future of our City’s police department is to retain diverse and qualified members who only want the best for our people, and this incentive brings us one step closer to that vision coming to fruition,” said Chief Robert J. Contee, III.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently has 98 recruits in the police academy.

