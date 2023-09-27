Confirmation process begins for new DC Police Chief

If confirmed, Pamela Smith would be the first Black woman to be chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

WASHINGTON — The community is invited to give their feedback on the woman selected to be D.C.'s newest chief of police on Wednesday.

The Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety will hold a public roundtable on the nomination of Pamela A. Smith to be the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department. The Committee invites the public to testify.

Those who represent organizations will have five minutes to speak. All other witnesses will have three minutes to speak. Witnesses have the option to testify in person or virtually. All participants set to speak on Wednesday registered ahead of time using the Council's Hearing Management System.

If approved by the DC Council, Pamela Smith will be the first Black woman to hold the position. Prior to joining MPD, Smith served as a United States Park Police officer for 24 years. She began her law enforcement career in 1998, serving in field offices across the country (New York, San Francisco, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.). She was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and continued to move up the ranks until she was appointed to the position of Chief of Police, at US Park Police in February 2021.

Mayor Bowser announced her nomination back in July amid rising crime concerns. The District has now surpassed a total of 200 reported homicides this year.

Smith will replace former Chief Robert J. Contee III. He announced his retirement in April to join the FBI.

