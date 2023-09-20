Metro changing 8 bus routes in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Metro is making changes to eight different bus routes in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Effective on Sunday, September 24, service adjustments will be made to improve

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — All aboard, a new metro stop could be rolling to a city near you! Metro is making changes to eight different bus routes in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Effective on Sunday, September 24, service adjustments will be made to improve safety, reliability, and customer experience.

In D.C. adjustments to the B2 are being made to align with the demands of school riders during dismal.

B2 Bladensburg Road-Anacostia:

The departure of two afternoon trips will be adjusted to respond to ridership and Eastern High School dismissal:

The northbound trip departing Pennsylvania Avenue & Potomac Avenue SE (Potomac Avenue Station) will change from 3:28 p.m. to 3:33 p.m.

The southbound trip departing Eastern High School will change from 3:35 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

H2, H4 Crosstown

Bus stops at Porter Street & Williamsburg Lane NW (stop IDs 1002180 and 1002181) will be eliminated. Customers should use adjacent stops:

Eastbound to Brookland: 2500 Porter Street NW, stop ID 1002196

Westbound to Tenleytown: 2501 Porter Street NW, stop ID 1002198

S2 16th Street

S9 16th Street Limited

Until approximately October, buses will remain on the current route via 15th and M streets NW as the District Department of Transportation completes a roadway safety project at 16th & K streets NW.

When the roadway safety project is complete and the route changes to operate via K and 16th streets NW, buses will serve the following permanent stops:

Westbound K Street & 15th Street NW, stop ID 1001244 (S2, S9)

Northbound 16th Street & L Street NW, stop ID 1002911 (S2 only)

Northbound 16th Street & M Street NW, stop ID 1001325 (S2, S9)

BusETA, Trip Planner, and other third-party transit applications will show northbound service to Silver Spring using K Street to 16th Street NW in downtown DC. Signs will be posted at affected bus stops to inform customers ahead of this change.

Virginia is going to add stops to the 11Y to make the trip more convenient for riders.

11Y Mt. Vernon Express:

In Old Town Alexandria, bus stop locations will change along Washington Street at King Street. Route 11Y will share existing stops served by routes 10A and 10B, improving service for customers who can use any route as part of their trip:

Northbound to Potomac Park: Washington Street south of King Street, (existing 10A, 10B stop)

Southbound to Mt. Vernon: Washington Street north of King Street, (existing 10A, 10B stop)

New bus bay changes are being added in Maryland to the B21 and B22 routes at the Bowie Park & Ride for added safety for riders.

B21, B22 Bowie State University

At Bowie Park & Ride, eastbound buses to Bowie State University and westbound buses to New Carrollton will serve Bay B.