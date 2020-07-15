Stunning comet dazzles in the DC sky this week

The once-in-our-lifetime Neowise comet is visible above the DMV this week. Here's how you can see it.

WASHINGTON — If you've never seen a comet, NOW's your chance.

According to NASA scientists, comets that are visible to the naked-eye come around once every few decades.

The last time was in the 90s when comet Hale-Bopp put on a show.

Scientists expect comet Neowise will dazzle above Washington, D.C. until about July 19th.

The comet will appear to rise above the horizon as the sunsets.

Joe Masiero with NASA's Neowise Mission says you'll want to head outside as the first stars appear — that's usually about 45 minutes after sunset.

The comet will shine for about 20 minutes before disappearing into the night sky.

The NASA Picture of the Day for July 14, 2020 is Comet NEOWISE over Stonehenge pic.twitter.com/fKglmvmp0i — Astronomy POTD (@NASAPOTD) July 14, 2020

Neowise was named after the satellite that discovered it.

Masiero said the comet has an orbit of about 7,000 years so we'll never see it again in our lifetime.

He explained that comets are made of dust and ice that begin to melt and turn into a gas as a comet gets close to the sun.

"We're actually looking at infrared light, which is the sunlight warmed it up, and it's actually glowing," said Masiero. He added that the tail you see is created by all that debris.

Duilia de Mello, a professor of physics at Catholic University, suggests using an app to help locate the comet.

She recommends using binoculars if you want the best view. And she said don't try to get pictures or video with your cellphone. You'll need a camera for the best shots.

Her advice? Don't wait.

"The problem with comets is that you should never wait to see it the next day because it might not be there," de Mello said.