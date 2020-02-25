WASHINGTON — Nee Nee Taylor, an activist, and D.C. native considers the life she lives as a calling instead of a choice.

Taylor is often spotted leading the charge at a D.C. rally or protesting, what she called, injustices for people of color in the DMV.

“You’re either going to get killed or you’ll be displaced,” Taylor said. “I don't feel the resources are there.”

Taylor spoke bluntly and unapologetically about the way she feels about issues affecting people of color.

She is an activist and core organizer for Black Lives Matter DC (BLM DC), a local social justice organization.

According to its website, BLM DC is a "radical collective of Black artists, infrastructure builders, and movement healers and strategists from the future, organizing in the here and now around two-movement equations. These equations inform how we live as our highest selves while dismantling White Supremacy, Patriarchy, Capitalism, Imperialism and the role the state plays in supporting them."

“My type of activism – I actually say I walk in the spirit of Harriett Tubman. If anybody gets the history of Harriett Tubman, Harriett Tubman -- she traveled through the night, but she set the people free,” Taylor explained. “That's how I work. I don't work for the spotlight. I walk behind the scenes. I organize behind the scenes, but you're going to see the changes that I’m making.



Taylor is currently most focused on criminal justice reform, ensuring African-Americans are not further disproportionately displaced by gentrification in the District, and working to make life better for future generations.

“I know for a fact, I will not see -- I will not see the work, but I sow the seeds for my future generation. I have a child, and maybe his generation, his children can benefit from the work that I do today,” Taylor said.

