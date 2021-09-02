The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden closed temporarily in November after an increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

WASHINGTON — A National Mall treasure will soon reopen to the public.

On Monday, the National Gallery of Art announced it would reopen the Sculpture Garden at 7th Street NW and Madison Drive on Valentine’s Day.

The National Gallery of Art closed the garden in November as a safety precaution due to rising coronavirus cases in the area. The garden had also temporarily closed earlier in the year at the coronavirus started its spread in the DMV.

“We're thrilled to reopen as caseloads have gone down, vaccinations are ramping up, and schools are reopening,” said Molly Donovan, curator of contemporary art in the modern and contemporary art department of the National Gallery of Art. “We're very excited to be part of the COVID recovery.”

The Sculpture Garden will be open, and free to the public, daily from 11 am to 4 pm. All visitors, ages two and up, will also be expected to wear masks.

Donovan said the garden will also be operating at a limited capacity of 270 people.

“We expect that we would be able to accommodate everyone who would want to come,” she said.

The decision to reopen the Sculpture Garden comes as coronavirus cases are declining in the region.

Donovan says, amid all the stress and uncertainty of the times, Sunday’s reopening of the garden will be special.

“One looks for any opportunity to celebrate these days and Valentine's Day’s no exception,” she said. “The timing was really nice. We chose to reopen on Valentine's Day and we chose to do that as a Valentine's present to the city.”

Sculpture Garden visitors will also be able to order food and drink for takeout around the site. The Pavilion Café will offer hot chocolate, coffee, and sandwiches to customers.