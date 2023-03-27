Smell smoke? Winds bring smoke from NC wildfire to DMV

The smoke appears to be from the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County, NC.

WASHINGTON — Fire officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia say they received multiple reports of a smoky smell across the DMV Monday, and a wildfire in North Carolina may be to blame.

Many fire agencies took to Twitter to let residents know that the fire smell they were noticing was not from any significant fire incidents in the area but more than likely from the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County in northeastern North Carolina.

"The smoke/odor throughout the District of Columbia is not from any significant incident/fire in DC," tweeted DC Fire and EMS. "With smoke/haze in various other areas of the region, It is possible that this is a result of a large 5,200-acre wildfire in North Carolina."

In Montgomery County, a spokesperson with Montgomery County Fire said the department has also received multiple calls regarding the smoke.

"Our department is getting multiple calls for smoke in the area. It just might be from a very large fire in North Carolina," said Lt. Francisco (Franco) Martinez. "Fire departments in the DMV getting the same reports."

In Fairfax County, fire officials say they have been getting reports of a burning smell and haze throughout the county. The agency tweeted Monday citing the National Weather Service, that a wind shift has caused smoke from the Last Resort Fire to migrate to the area.

"Low wind speeds in our area prevent the odor and haze from dispersing," Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet.

The Forest Service said Sunday that the Last Resort Fire has burned more than 5,200 acres and is 45% contained.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the suspicions on Twitter, saying the southerly winds are bringing the smoke northward.

"Smoke should clear out from west to east this evening with the wind shifting to the northwest," NWS said.

