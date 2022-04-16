x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Wendy Rieger, longtime DC reporter and NBC4 anchor, dies at 65

The beloved DC journalist had been battling brain cancer.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Longtime Washington anchor and reporter Wendy Rieger died Saturday morning at the age of 65.

She had been battling Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. 

Rieger was a familiar face to many people in Washington. She spent 40 years in local radio and television, more than 30 years of that time at NBC4.

Viewers often saw her paired with Susan Kidd and Jim Handly.

Rieger attended American University and began her career in radio, first at WAMU and later WTOP.

In 2020, Rieger underwent open heart surgery to repair a defect in a mitral valve.

She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May 2021 and underwent surgery to have it removed.

Rieger retired from NBC4 in December 2021.

She is survived by her husband Dan, several brothers, nieces and nephews.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Related Articles

RELATED: On Glioblastoma Awareness Day, new device gives patients hope

RELATED: What is Glioblastoma? The brain cancer that killed McCain is hard to treat

RELATED: Prince George's County invests $400 million in projects along Blue Line Corridor

RELATED: Cancer research center coming to Prince George's County through state's Maryland Cancer Moonshot funding