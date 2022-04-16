Wendy Rieger, longtime DC reporter and NBC4 anchor, dies at 65

WASHINGTON — Longtime Washington anchor and reporter Wendy Rieger died Saturday morning at the age of 65.
She had been battling Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Rieger was a familiar face to many people in Washington. She spent 40 years in local radio and television, more than 30 years of that time at NBC4.
Viewers often saw her paired with Susan Kidd and Jim Handly.
Rieger attended American University and began her career in radio, first at WAMU and later WTOP.
In 2020, Rieger underwent open heart surgery to repair a defect in a mitral valve.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May 2021 and underwent surgery to have it removed.
Rieger retired from NBC4 in December 2021.
She is survived by her husband Dan, several brothers, nieces and nephews.
