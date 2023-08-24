Heavy police presence at Naval Observatory building overnight

A man pulled up to the building around 1 a.m., saying he had documents to deliver.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway early Thursday after suspicious activity was reported at the United States Naval Observatory, where the Vice President lives, according to Secret Service. Authorities initially thought a man tried to enter the building, but later said that was not the case.

Around 1:10 a.m., Secret Service received a call that a car parked in front of the British Embassy, along the South Gate of the Naval Observatory. The man in the car said he was there to deliver some documents to the U.S. Navy, but then left.

He came back to the area around 2:40 a.m., resulting in the Metropolitan Police Department being called to do a search on his vehicle, but nothing was found. Secret Service also questioned the man.

The situation was labeled as suspicious activity, but nothing criminal was found. Authorities say they know who the person is because his plates were searched. It has not been confirmed if he was in fact there to do business with the Navy.

No arrests have been made in connection to the situation, Secret Service said, and the situation has been contained. The Secret Service is handling the active, ongoing investigation.