Native American Tribes to come together for prayer, worship at National Mall

WASHINGTON — Native American Tribes will come together at the National Mall for three days in an effort to educate and intercede in prayer and worship.

All Tribes D.C. is a nonprofit organization that aims to empower the First Nations People to activate the governmental voice of authority.

The annual three-day event will bring people together to worship for healing in regards to national and First Nation issues.

"America is in a spiritual crisis, and All Tribes D.C. seeks to address it through a unique Native American Christian expression," said All Tribes D.C. in a press release.

Prayers will be accompanied by music. All Tribes D.C said Native culture will frame the day in the spirit of "every tribe, every nation.."

The event will bring together Native American tribes from across the U.S. The public is also encouraged to attend prayer and worship for the county and its people.