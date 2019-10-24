WASHINGTON — D.C. sports fans can expect to see Aaron ‘Blinc’ Jones outside of almost any major game in the DMV. Blinc can often be seen rocking his sports paraphernalia, rolling around a portable speaker and carrying a microphone in his hand.

The games and events surrounding the Washington Nationals’ World Series run are no different

"I feel like when I get into the vibe of this whole thing with these teams and we’re taking these moves I don’t see anything but success," Blinc said.

The musician created a song to cheer on the Nationals on their road to becoming the National League champions.

The song is called ‘We Are Nationals,’ and Blinc has performed it several times outside of baseball games.

While the song hasn't been recognized by the team, Blinc has recorded Nationals fans dancing and singing along to the tune.

He has recorded songs for the Redskins, Capitals and even performed a Wizards-inspired song during halftime at the former Verizon Center.

Last year during the Capitals road to the Stanley Cup, Blinc said his drive for D.C. sports and music is in honor of his parents. His mother and father died when he was in junior high school.

"They groomed me up to be big fans of sports in the city," Blinc said. "As any child, I think it affected me in a dramatic way."

Instead of giving up, Blinc channeled his grief into something his mom and dad taught him to love.

"Through all of the odds -- the unbelievable odds -- I still became someone who thrived and also have energy back to the community," he said.

Despite the changing demographics in the District, Blinc said the culture surrounding DC sports hasn't shifted in a negative direction.

"With all of the cultural and the landscape changes, I like to think that sports is one of the things in the city that helps to bridge the gap to bring us together," he said. "I just like to be a catalyst to help that come to fruition."

