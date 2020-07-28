Nationals players vote not to go to Miami after COVID-19 outbreak within Marlins organization

According to information received from WUSA9's Darren Haynes, only one player on the team voted to go to Miami.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals will not travel to Miami to take on the Marlins after a team vote Tuesday. Seventeen people within the Marlins organization have received positive COVID tests, according to the Associated Press.

According to information received from WUSA9's Darren Haynes, only one player on the team raised their hand to go to Miami. The MLB let the Nationals decide whether to play due to an extensive amount of coronavirus contractions within the Marlins organization.

The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players, bringing their total to 15, a person familiar with the situation told AP. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.

Nine players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members previously tested positive.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said in his Tuesday news conference that the MLB did the right thing and that the team will have to figure out what they are going to do this weekend since the Marlins paused their season.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨



I can confirm, the #Nationals had a vote on whether to go Miami or not to play the Marlins this weekend.



The players voted “NOT TO TRAVEL TO MIAMI”@wusa9 @WUSA9sports pic.twitter.com/ambk7MZVc3 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 28, 2020

Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday due to the outbreak, and the three remaining games in this week's New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies series were postponed Tuesday, since the Marlins had previously played in Philly.

In a statement, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and plan for a resumption of play early next week.

The Marlins had been scheduled to play at Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees will play at Baltimore on those days.

Additional MLB rescheduling during the week of Aug. 3 will be announced later this week.

The Marlins underwent another round of tests Tuesday morning. Their outbreak raised more questions about baseball's attempts to conduct a season outside of a bubble environment, which the NFL also has opted not to create for its season.