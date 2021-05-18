National Zoo, Washington Capitals team up for limited-edition gear | It's A DC Thing

The Caps and pandas! What more do you need?

WASHINGTON — It's a combination of two things we love here in D.C.: Our Washington Capitals and the National Zoo's pandas!

The Smithsonian National Zoo just released some limited-edition merchandise featuring our favorite pandas, hockey sticks, Capitals' colors and the word 'Pandamonium!'

The collection includes T-shirts, hats and even face masks. Those interested in the new merch can buy it at on the zoo's website, or at the zoo itself, which opens back up to visitors on May 21.

These are perfect for cheering on the Caps during their playoff run! We love it.

Check out the full collection and get your shirt, hat and mask here.