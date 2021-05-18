x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

National Zoo, Washington Capitals team up for limited-edition gear | It's A DC Thing

The Caps and pandas! What more do you need?
Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo/Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — It's a combination of two things we love here in D.C.: Our Washington Capitals and the National Zoo's pandas!

The Smithsonian National Zoo just released some limited-edition merchandise featuring our favorite pandas, hockey sticks, Capitals' colors and the word 'Pandamonium!'

The collection includes T-shirts, hats and even face masks. Those interested in the new merch can buy it at on the zoo's website, or at the zoo itself, which opens back up to visitors on May 21. 

These are perfect for cheering on the Caps during their playoff run! We love it. 

Check out the full collection and get your shirt, hat and mask here

RELATED: National Zoo tickets will be released today! Here's how to snag them

RELATED: Bruins beat Capitals to even series 1-1; Washington heads to Boston

RELATED: Caps ready for Stanley Cup playoffs | It's A DC Thing

RELATED: Smithsonian reopening 7 museums and the National Zoo in May

RELATED: 3 Smithsonian museums reopen on Friday

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.