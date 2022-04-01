Smithsonian National Zoo animals enjoy the snow day

Everyone's favorite panda cub had a ball playing in the snow Monday.

WASHINGTON — Monday's snow storm may have been a headache for most of us, but that wasn't the case for the animals at Smithsonian zoos.

The giant pandas at the National Zoo loved playing in the snow. The zoo says its newest panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji was a little wary during his fist encounter with snow last year, but on Monday morning, that all changed.

He's 16 months old now and enjoyed rolling around in the first snow of 2022.

The pandas weren't the only ones getting in the snow day spirit.

The National Zoo also posted videos of sloth bears Niko and Deemak wrestling in the winter weather. The zoo also shared shots of American Bison, an Asian elephant, and the Front Royal, Virginia, cheetah cubs enjoying the flurries.

❄️🐻🐘 Everyone is getting into the #SnowDay spirit! In D.C., sloth bears Niko and Deemak had a wintry wrestle while American Bison Lucy and Gally and Asian elephant Swarna grazed peacefully. 🐆 In Front Royal, VA, cheetah mom Rosalie and her cubs awoke to a snowy surprise! pic.twitter.com/A0l2VFssy8 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 3, 2022