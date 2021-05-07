'It's just a tough, tough situation' | Florists struggle with nationwide flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

The co-owner of Lee’s Flower Shop in D.C. said it's a tough situation all florists are dealing with.

WASHINGTON — A nationwide flower shortage is leaving florists with limited options and smaller supply ahead of one of the industry’s busiest days for sending flowers, Mother’s Day.

At Lee’s Flower Shop on U Street co-owner Stacie Lee Banks said it’s such a busy time anyway but coupled with COVID-19 and supply issues it’s a challenge, to say the least.

“This has been the most challenging of mother's days because of that, Banks said. "We didn't realize that that would be the case."

Banks said suppliers are just as inundated as florists, which across the board are feeling the effects. She said their typical wholesalers aren’t even answering the phones.

“They're probably not able to get the product, then we’re not able to get it, and everybody's vying for the same thing that we're normally trying to get,” Banks said. “It's just a tough, tough situation.”

On top of a slow supply, Banks said everything is going to cost more this year. She said it’s a trickledown effect business and the customers are encountering.

The shortage of flowers is part of the ripple effects of COVID-19 through the global economy and airline industry. Combined with national strikes in Colombia and trucker shortages that have led to delayed and canceled shipments of flowers.

The demand is also higher because of COVID-19 and more people relying on flowers to share love rather than in-person interactions.

“People are still cautious about going to public places, so they're sending flowers,” Banks said. "We're happy about that. We just hope we can meet the demand with all of the things going on with the shortages and everything.”

Banks said they have not had to turn down any orders but have had to call some customers and make adjustments if they are out of certain things.