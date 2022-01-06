National Park Services removes encampments near Union Station

The National Park Services says it will clean up the space, mitigate the local rodent infestation, and rehabilitate the turf after its enforcement is complete.

WASHINGTON — National Park Services (NPS) removed the two homeless encampments located in D.C., one in Columbus Circle outside Union Station and the second at the intersection of 11th and I streets NW.

The agency placed signs in Columbus Circle last month, alerting people inside the roughly two dozens tents there that they have until 7 a.m. on June 1 to relocate.

"NPS had originally targeted early May for the action but agreed to push the date later at the request of the District in order to give their social service providers more time to offer services and housing to the unsheltered occupants of the encampments," NPS Chief of Communications Mike Litterst said. "We will provide written and verbal notification at least 14 days in advance of the closure."

NPS says the removal of the encampments were determined when these site pose a significant, continuing, security, health or safety risk.

NPS evaluates each site individually and makes an operational decision based on their investigations. People living in encampments were given notice - at least 14 days in advance - of the agency's actions to remove the tents and individuals' personal belongings, except for immediately hazardous conditions.

The National Park Services says it will clean up the space, mitigate the local rodent infestation, and rehabilitate the turf after its enforcement is complete.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services is working closely with NPS and community partners to ensure people living in these encampments get resources and housing.

