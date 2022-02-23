National Park Service removes name of DC segregationist from Park

According to NPS, a stream in the area is often referred to as the Melvin Hazen Stream, however, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names confirmed the stream has no name.

WASHINGTON — After what officials say was "careful consideration" the National Park Service (NPS) has decided to remove the name "Melvin Hazen" from Melvin Hazen Park as well as a trail and the community garden.

The area, located within Rock Creek Park, was previously named after Hazen who was a D.C. government official and later held the role of President of the three-member Board of Commissioners from 1933 to 1941.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton requested NPS change the name to a more suitable name exactly one year earlier saying Hazen helped demolish the African American community in the D.C. Neighborhood then known as Reno City.

"Over the 51 years of his career, [Hazen] held considerable influence and power over the development of D.C., and chose to wield this power by implementing a drastic urban planning strategy in Northwest D.C. that promoted segregation, prioritized all-white communities and marginalized African-American residents," Norton wrote in a letter to NPS last year.

According to Norton, Reno City was a 52-acre community where hundreds of families lived. There were retail shops, homes, churches, mutual aid societies and social clubs. The congresswoman explained that the community developed after the Civil War, giving African-American families a place to own a home in D.C. She says over time developers crafted Northwest D.C. into "a white enclave" and Hazen saw the community in Reno City as an obstacle to his segregationist plans, spending decades advocating for its removal.

"He labeled the community in Reno City a “blight” and considered it out of 'harmony with the general plan for the District,'" Norton wrote in her letter to NPS. "His solution was 'to condemn the entire area.'"

At a Senate hearing in 1926, Hazen reportedly said hundreds of the homes in Reno City were occupied “mostly by colored folks” and said property owners were not "particularly consulted."

While the people opposed the move, Reno City was demolished and replaced with a high school, middle school and Fort Reno Park.

Calling Hazen a "leading force in the systematic dismantling of Reno City," NPS announced Wednesday that his name would be removed from the park, which was originally named for him in 1942 shortly after his death. The park will now be referred to as Reservation 630.

While NPS has the authority to remove Hazen's name from the park, they do not have the authority to rename the park in honor of any person, group of persons, historic site or event citing restrictions laid out in the Commemorative Works Act of 1986 (CWA). The CWA gives Congress the authority to rename parks.

NPS thanked Norton and other stakeholders for reaching out about the issue and requesting the name change.

“I very much appreciate that the National Park Service is using its administrative authority to remove the name of Melvin Hazen from Rock Creek Park,” Norton said. “As the President of the D.C. Board of Commissioners, Hazen chose to wield his power by promoting segregation, prioritizing all-white communities and marginalizing African-American residents.

According to NPS, a stream in the area is often referred to as the Melvin Hazen Stream, however, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names confirmed the stream has no official name.

NPS is working to get new signs to reflect the name change but Regional Director Kym A. Hall said in a letter to Congresswoman Norton that the installation may take some time. Hall did not want to wait for the new signs to remove Hazen's name from the park.

"The removal of his name from Rock Creek Park is long overdue,” said Norton.