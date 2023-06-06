National Park Service expected to receive $11.8M to improve Southeast DC parks

The proposed funding could help update playgrounds, restrooms, picnic areas, pavilions, and more.

WASHINGTON — Several parks in Southeast D.C. may soon see improvements thanks to a possible $11 million investment from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the proposed $11.8 million funding would be part of the fiscal year 2024 and would help pay for projects in Anacostia and River Terrace parks, Fort Davis and Fort Dupont parks, Kenilworth Park, and the Parkland area of Shepherd Parkway.

The money could help update playgrounds, restrooms, picnic areas, pavilions, and more. Additionally, NPS said the funding would be used to replace or rehabilitate tennis and basketball courts, fencing and lighting. Some funding would be put aside for the design of the Anacostia Park skating pavilion rehabilitation and plans to seek additional funding for the full rehabilitation.

“National parks in Southeast Washington, D.C. have long provided important spaces for people to enjoy the outdoors, gather with friends and family, have fun and exercise,” Tara Morrison, National Capital Parks-East superintendent said. “From improving playgrounds and restrooms to rehabilitating the Anacostia skating pavilion, we are looking forward to investing in and improving these national parks for neighbors and visitors.”

If the proposed funding receives congressional approval, NPS expects to begin construction on several of the projects in 2025.

