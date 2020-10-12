DC's Rep. Norton wants National Park Service to close monument access, visitor centers to keep employees safe

Norton’s letter has asked Acting Director Everson to close the Washington Monument, visitor centers and any other indoor properties in the National Capital Region

WASHINGTON — DC's congresswoman Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) wants the National Park Service to make sure its employees are safe from contracting COVID-19 and asked NPS in a letter to close monument access and visitor centers even more amid the pandemic.

Norton sent a letter to Margaret Everson, Acting Director of NPS about the safety of employees while the highest levels of the virus have recently been seen in the National Capital Region, said the congresswoman's office in a statement.

Norton’s letter has asked Acting Director Everson to close the Washington Monument, visitor centers, and any other indoor properties in the National Capital Region until this wave of the virus has subsided.

“I understand that there have been at least four cases of COVID-19 and one hospitalization among NPS employees who work on the National Mall,” Norton said. “NPS employees need to be able to protect themselves and their families during this time of crisis.”



Norton asks Acting Director Everson to provide a written response by December 15, 2020.

The National Park Service has continued to provide updates on what it's doing to combat COVID-19 from spreading here.